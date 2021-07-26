The Met Office has published a yellow weather warning for west Wales, meaning thunderstorms could make themselves present this week.
The yellow warning is currently for two days (Tuesday, July 27 and Wednesday, July 28), from 9am on the Tuesday morning to 6pm on Wednesday evening.
West Wales, north Wales, all of the Midlands and the north of England are all the areas included in the grand yellow warning.
The Met Office said: "Thunderstorms and heavy rain may lead to flooding and transport disruption."
