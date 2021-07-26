Oriel Q Gallery Narberth is celebrating its first exhibition of members` work since setting up its new premises at 11 Market Street.
It's an explosion of new ideas under the title Assemblage and Mixed Media, which opens this Thursday, July 29, and runs until August 28.
Explained gallery volunteeer Susan Sands: “Assemblage is the term artists use for juxtaposing collections of otherwise unconnected objects. So, expect the unexpected!
“It’s almost as if the creative cork has popped out of the Covid restrictions bottle as the younger members of the group let rip with new ideas.”
The assemblages will feature Buckets and Spades by ceramicist Anna Warchus, while mixed media includes a mosaic by Narberth`s Yvelaine Armstrong entitled Le Coro.
Included in the show is a sculpture trail at various locations around Narberth, including Narberth Museum, Williams Vision and a window of the Red Cross shop - details on the gallery website www.orielqnarberth.com
This lively artists group has also donated a number of small paintings to be auctioned in aid of the gallery`s overheads. It will take place on the Bumblebee online auction site throughout the show, until Saturday August 28, when winning bidders will also be announced.
The gallery`s upcoming workshops are a colour workshop with Elizabeth Haines tomorrow, Wednesday July 28, followed by Anna Warchus` clay assemblage workshop on August 6 and 13.
Oriel Q gallery is open Wednesdays to Saturdays 10am to 4pm - telephone 01834 869454. email info@orielqnarbeth.com, Facebook www.orielqnarberthand website www.orielqnarberth.com
