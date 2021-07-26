Angle Lifeboat volunteers were called to a 40ft vessel with engine failure on Sunday, July 25.
The crew was paged at 5.55pm to the vessel which was drifting 18 miles south west of St Ann's Head, with a total of five people on board.
It was just over an hour until the crew arrived on the scene at 6.58pm, and within ten minutes (7.05pm), the vessel was already on its way back to Milford Haven.
The tow back was underneath glorious weather and with porpoises swimming by.
Angle Lifeboat and the vessel arrived back at Milford Haven at 10.17pm, where the vessel was tied alongside in the lock.
The lifeboat headed home and rehoused at 10.40pm.
