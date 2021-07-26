There have been 72 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area – and one new death – in the last 48 hours, according to today’s figures (Monday, July 26).

Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were 36 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 26 in Pembrokeshire and 10 in Ceredigion.

Figures on a Monday are for the 48 hours up to 9am Sunday and are likely to be double the usual 24 hour figure.

One new Covid-19 related death has been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 483 for the duration of the pandemic.

Across Wales, 1,130 new cases were confirmed, with two new Covid-19 deaths reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 238,003 with 5,597 deaths.

There have been 21,454 tests since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties is 17,797 – 11,614 in Carmarthenshire, 4,066 in Pembrokeshire and 2,117 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 2,289,142 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 2,002,162 are fully vaccinated.

In Hywel Dda, as of July 21, 516,019 residents have now received both jabs, with 9,392 given in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) there have been 130,678 first jabs given and 109,721 second does, with 56.3% fully vaccinated.

In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) there have been 90,932 first doses administered and 75,637 second doses, with 58.3% fully vaccinated.

And in Ceredigion (population 72,695) there have been 51,740 first jabs given and 43,029 second doses, with 57.3% fully vaccinated.