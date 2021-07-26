FOUR men were arrested for allegedly committing dangerous driving and affray in Haverfordwest on Saturday evening.
Calls received by police reported an alleged disorder and said that a vehicle had collided with three people on Saturday evening at Haverfordwest’s Castle Lake car park, situated in the Castle Hill area of the town.
A police spokesman said: "Dyfed-Powys Police attended Castle Lake car park, Haverfordwest, on Saturday evening, July 24, following a number of calls reporting disorder and a vehicle having collided with three people before leaving the area.
"The injuries received are not believed to be serious.
"The vehicle, a silver Vauxhall Astra, was later traced just off junction 47 of the M4 and the four male occupants were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and affray.
"They have been released on conditional bail pending further police enquiries.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/0484/24/07/2021/02/C
"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."
