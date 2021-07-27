A GALLERY which aims to bring a new level of Welsh art and creativity to Pembrokeshire has a packed programme of exhibitions between now and mid-December.
Oriel Llanteglos, near Amroth, showcases art and statement ceramics from both the local area and further afield.
A three-week show by Carmarthen artist Bron Jones, entitled Freedom Found, opened last Saturday, July 24 and runs until August 13.
Gallery proprietor, Denise Vickery said that Bron's abstract landscapes "evoke the essence of Welsh being, from the terrain, the elements to the weather and all that is intrinsically part of our homeland".
She added: "Following Bron Jones, running from August 20 to September 10, we have an exciting new artist who has stormed on to the Welsh art world in a blaze, Pembrokeshire artist Jill Jones.
"Jill actually trained in Fine Art back in the 80s but has since spent a lifetime in commercial art, returning to her first love, painting, just within the last few years.
"Jill is making a huge impact in the art scene across Wales, and is widely sought-after."
Future exhibitions will be by Janette Roberts (September 18-October 9), Nick Pritchard (October 16-November 6) and Charlene Hopkins (November 19-December 10).
Denise added: "All exhibitions start from 12 noon on Saturday - why not come along and meet the artists, whilst enjoying a complementary glass of wine and nibbles.
"Along with original works, paintings and prints, a wide range of other stunning gallery works will be for sale."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.