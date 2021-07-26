A number of UK government ministers have expressed concern over the possibility of coronavirus spreading through flatulence.

There is reportedly evidence to suggest the deadly virus could spread through people farting in confined spaces such as a toilet.

Tests have shown that Covid-19 can spread through faecal matter however there is no definitive science to say whether flatulence could spread the disease responsible for a global health crisis.

One minister, who was not named, told The Telegraph that there is “credible-looking stuff on it”.

The minister said there were "well-documented cases of diseases spreading through waste pipes during lockdowns in Hong Kong when the U-bend had dried out".

Another minister said: "Transmission and shedding is mostly taking place through the mouth and actually mainly the nose."

UK scientists are yet to produce a paper to determine whether flatulence can indeed spread coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said the Prime Minister is currently unaware of such claims that coronavirus can spread through farting.

The spokesman said: "We keep the latest scientific evidence under review."

As of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 29,173 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the Government said.

A further 28 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday.

It brings the UK total to 129,158.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 154,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

It is the fifth day in a row that the number of daily reported cases has dropped, with average daily cases down 15% week on week.

The last time cases fell for five consecutive days was between February 5 and 9.

However, it is too soon for the data to show any impact from the ending of legal restrictions in England last Monday (July 19) due to the time lag between people becoming infected and getting tested.

Some restrictions remain in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, including limits on indoor gatherings and wearing face coverings in certain areas.

Government figures also show that a further 28 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 129,158.