Johnston and Llanrhian both took maximum points to run even further clear of the rest of division three.

Johnston are still in the lead in the title race as Llangwm Seconds visited and batted 144ao, with Martyn Thomas scoring 44 runs. Lee Summons took five wickets however (5-22) for the home side.

Then Johnston batted with Leigh Walters scoring a half century of 53 and Summons scoring 29no. Llangwm Seconds took two wickets as the league leaders ended on 145-2.

Llanrhian were strong favourites against basement club Haverfordwest Thirds, and showed their class with a score of 240-5 with half centuries from Ben Jones (67) and Jack Jones (54), with Paul Lewis almost getting there (48).

Gary Reynolds then took 3-7, while Tom Clarke took 2-11 as Haverfordwest Thirds ended on 24ao.

The two runaway clubs are now well ahead of third placed Laugharne who lost away at Narberth Seconds.

Again, a half century was scored as Alan Carter scored 55 runs, while Andrew Edwards added to that with 42, giving Laugharne 203-5 to defend.

Narberth Seconds came out with batting from Anthony Mahesh (39), Mike John (38), Mick Haltam (27) and Richard Prout (20no). Laugharne's Shaun Lynch's efforts (4-44) were in vain as Narberth Seconds won by four wickets with a score of 204-6.

Cresselly Seconds took advantage of Laugharne's loss with a win at Neyland Seconds, where Neal Williams stole the show with a century of 113.

Christian Phillips' 75 runs for the visitors could not be undermined either as they ended on 235-2, especially as when fielding, he scored 4-42.

Neyland Seconds tried, with Lewis Page getting his own half century of 54 and Geriant Rees getting 39 runs, but they fell short, finishing on 172-9.

Stackpole had to beat St Ishmaels Seconds to leapfrog them in the table to get near Cresselly Seconds.

Stackpole batted first, with 33 runs each from Simon Bevan and Alan Webster helping them to a score of 125-9. The visitors' fielding from Robbie Thomas (2-6), Lenny Rees (2-14) and Stuart Carpenter (2-16) helped keep the score down.

No big scorers for St Ishmaels Seconds with their biggest score coming at 36 from Kevin Bowen, but it helped as they overcame the home side, finishing on 126-5.

Total Pts Runs Runs Wkts Wkts Pen'

Pld Points W L Ab Tied Bat Bowl Conc' For Against Taken Lost Pts

Johnston 14 207 10 1 3 0 53 49 98 2171 1849 102 72 0

Llanrhian 14 198 10 1 3 0 47 47 68 1917 1318 96 49 0

Laugharne 14 170 7 4 3 0 44 47 117 1482 1326 96 76 0

Cresselly II 14 168 8 2 4 0 42 40 78 1735 1336 83 43 0

St Ishm's II 14 151 6 6 2 0 47 40 145 1694 1846 86 70 0

Stackpole 14 128 4 8 2 0 49 36 174 1690 1672 76 90 0

Neyland II 14 128 5 6 3 0 41 34 138 1431 1564 70 75 0

Narberth II 14 108 3 8 3 0 44 34 170 1536 1820 72 85 0

Llangwm II 14 102 3 9 2 0 40 30 190 1429 1657 64 105 0

H'west III 14 31 0 11 3 0 19 12 213 766 1463 30 110 0

Whitland Seconds leapfrogged Llanrhian Seconds into second place, now within ten points of division four leaders Hook Seconds.

Whitland Seconds' fielding was great with Gethin Benjamin (3-14) and Luke Owen (2-20) keeping bottom club Kilgetty Seconds' score down to 71ao.

Then the visitors batted, and the home side didn't take a single wicket as Che Thomas (37no) and Harry Fuller (32no) helped them score 72-0.

This was taking advantage of Llanrhian Seconds' loss away at Llechryd Seconds, after the home side batted two half centuries from Peter Gregory (61) and Mike Dunkeld (52) to reach 228-7.

Llanrhian Seconds tried to get back into the game through Ben Jones' 47 runs, but fielding from Ifan Wyn-Jones (4-45) and John Griffiths (2-16) kept the away side down to 134ao.

Hook Seconds remain top after a win by one wicket away at Burton Seconds, who batted first as Matthew Davies scored 73 runs and James Scale scored 27 towards their score of 184-8.

Burton Seconds fielded well with Davies getting 3-38 and Joe John getting 3-30, Hook Seconds' top scorer was Jamie Phelps with 47. But they climbed their way back within one wicket, ending the game on 185-9.

Lawrenny Seconds kept their hopes alive with their game in hand via a win away at Carew Thirds, who batted greatly through Jacob Knox (72) and Steven Cole (59).

The home side ended on 184-5, before Lawrenny Seconds' Finlay Lewis got 68 runs, added to Huw Griffiths' 40 to reach 186-6.

In the final division four game on Saturday, Crymych batted first away at Saundersfoot Seconds, where Osain Wyn's 72 was a great help, along with Richard Thorne's 38 as they scored 181-9.

Their fielding was just as good, with Wyn getting 2-38, Nitia Durey achieving 3-23 and I Lewis grabbing 4-42, keeping Saundersfoot Seconds' score down to 133ao.

In the rearranged division four games on Sunday, July 25, Carew Thirds got their win, beating second placed Llanrhian Seconds, who scored five points ad leapfrogged Whitland Seconds only a day later.

The fielding from Carew Thirds shone as they kept Llanrhian Seconds' score down to 100ao after fielding from Mark White (3-15) and Ceri Brace (5-13).

Max Brindley's 38 and Ethan Hall's 20 assisted in getting to 101-4, despite Dafydd Williams' 2-21 for Llanrhian Seconds.

In the other game, Kilgetty Seconds started well, batting through Richard Cope (71) and Jack Tucker (44) as they reached an impressive 192-8.

Lewis Murphy's 30 and Paul Webb's 24 weren't enough for Burton Seconds, especially with Taine Brace's 5-25, as they only got to 108ao.

Hook II 14 156 7 3 4 0 47 37 113 1748 1738 78 77 0

Llanrhian II 14 149 6 6 2 0 41 44 145 1451 1445 92 91 0

Whitland II 14 145 6 4 4 0 39 44 114 1412 1324 91 71 0

Llechryd II 14 133 5 4 5 0 45 36 104 1677 1223 74 63 0

Carew III 14 129 5 5 4 0 36 41 127 1244 1536 84 78 0

Lawrenny II 13 126 5 5 3 0 42 34 131 1530 1673 72 74 0

Saundersfoot II 14 123 5 4 5 0 34 35 102 1327 1225 74 55 0

Crymych 14 101 4 5 5 0 31 30 125 1179 1352 62 73 0

Burton II 13 98 4 4 5 0 29 29 106 1146 1035 63 68 0

Kilgetty II 14 81 2 9 3 0 35 26 174 1238 1401 57 97 0

There were some big scores in division five, with Kieran Arran's 81no and Lawrence Harries' 65no helping towards Llechryd Thirds 190-5.

But Graham Jenkins' 52 and John Ryan's 50no also helped Haverfordwest Fourths overcome them, scoring 192-5.

Steve Davies' 77no and Steffan Jenkins' 43 were also great scores in helping Cresselly Thirds beat Pembroke Seconds, despite Sam Anderson's 63no.

The biggest score was the division's only century from Sam Kurtz with 112 in Fishguard's score of 242-5, beating Stackpole Seconds.