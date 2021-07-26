OISIN Murphy took centre stage at Ffos Las Racecourse as he notched four wins in midweek to extend his lead in this year's title race.
It took Murphy's tally to 66 winners for the campaign, leaving him four clear of Tom Marquand and six ahead of William Buick.
The champion jockey won aboard the Andrew Balding-trained Neenee’s Choice (5/4 favourite) in the Download The vickers.bet App Maiden Stakes.
And he followed that up aboard his stablemate Valley Forge (4/11 favourite) in the following race, the vickers.bet Ffos Las Maiden Stakes.
Murphy swiftly made it a treble, with Roger Charlton’s 4/1 joint-favourite Siyata winning in the vickers.bet Free Bets With Our Betclub Fillies’ Handicap.
And he made it four on the day with Rod Millman’s Silent Flame (100/30) in the penultimate race, the vickers.bet Best Odds Guaranteed Everyday Handicap
He missed out on a fifth win, however, as he took runners-up spot on 9/4 joint-favourite Fard, with Glamorous Force and Trevor Whelan holding on by a length.
“I had some lovely rides on paper and Andrew’s horses have been in great form, so it’s nice to get some winners for him,” Murphy said.
“It’s a lovely track – flat and left-handed and it rides well, I don’t get to come here often, but it’s always nice.
“Neenee’s Choice is lightly-raced and I think there’ll be some winners come out of his race – the first three home are capable horses.
“It was nice to get Valley Forge’s head in front, he’s a staying type of horse and he toughed it out.”
Ffos Las Racecourse Results: 22 July: Going: Good to Firm:
13:55: Forever Puppy Nursery Handicap: 1st Mount Rainier 10/1, 2nd Whistledown 7/4 f.
14:30: Download the vickers.bet App Maiden Stakes: 1st Neenee's Choice 5/4 f, 2nd Sayf Al Dawla 11/8.
15:05: vickers.bet Bet 10get20 Promo Code Ffos Las Maiden Stakes: 1st Valley Forge 4/11 f, 2nd Nadein 5/2.
15:40: vickers.bet Free Bets with Our Betclub Fillies' Handicap: 1st Siyata 4/1 jf, 2nd Gilt Edge 9/2.
16:15: vickers.bet Build Your Own Bet Handicap: 1st Beowulf 11/4, 2nd Hesperis 6/4 f.
16:45: vickers.bet Best Odds Guaranteed Everyday Handicap: 1st Silent Flame 10/3, 2nd Temple Bruer 3/1.
17:15: vickers.bet Try Our Live Casino Handicap: 1st Glamorous Force 5/1, 2nd Fard 9/4 jf.
