A truly memorable innings from one of Pembroke County Cricket’s stars of the season saw Dan Sutton make a double century during Cresselly’s victory over Llechryd.

Sutton made 201 not out as Cresselly recorded a 155 run victory over the promoted side, the Dove’s first win in five in the league.

Sutton used all 45 overs to make his mammoth score, smashing 24 fours and 10 sixes – hitting 146 runs in boundaries alone.

Sutton’s innings was the backbone of Cresselly’s first league victory since the middle of June, with help from Matthew Morgan’s 68.

Cresselly’s last victory in division one was against Whitland. That weekend, June 19, saw the Dove’s soar to first in the league, however defeats to Lawrenny, Saundersfoot, Carew and Narberth have seen Cresselly crash to fifth.

Lawrenny’s Ollie Roberts (41 not out), Tomos Lewis (34), Ifan Dow (27 not out), and Matthew Reynolds (25) tried to emulate the class of Sutton and chase down his massive total, however they were unable to produce the juice.

Cresselly are now up to fourth, but some way behind the big two of Narberth and Lawrenny, with Lawrenny having their own right to draw attention to the magnificent all-round display of Kurtis Marsh (2 for 44 and 140 not out) in their ten wicket victory over Narberth.

Narberth were unable to take one wicket as Lawrenny made 211-0 in chasing down the visitor’s opening score of 209-9.

Narberth rallied after making a poor start which saw them at 45 for 4, then 80 for 7 before skipper Ben Hughes, in at nine, smashed 59 not out.

Harry Thomas made up the other 66 runs for Lawrenny.

Neyland also marched on, beating a depleted Carew side by seven wickets.

The Rooks were without several key players but still rallied, putting in a respectable 171-9 in the opening innings - Hayden Shapcott making 45.

Neyland then came to the crease and took control, Nathan Banner making 57 not out, Nic Koomen 54, and Ross Hardy 37.

Match of the week fell between Whitland and Saundersfoot with the Borderers beating the Seasiders by just eight runs.

The game was an exhibition in all-round displays.

Whitland’s Geraint Jones made 99 and took 2 for 35. Scott Newton made 31 and took 2 for 34, and Jonathan Thomas made 26 and took 2 for 26.

Sam Franklin’s superb 5 for 18 and 53 was not enough as Saundersfoot lost their second league game on the bounce to drop to sixth.

Other Bowling displays to take note of included Haverfordwest’s Archie Thomas who took 4 for 30 in the Town’s victory over St Ishmaels, Neyland’s Andrew Miller who took 3 for 34 in their loss to Carew, and St Ishmaels’ Lewis Rhead who took 3 for 24.

Division one results: St Ishmaels (171ao) lost to Haverfordwest (198ao) by 27 runs; Cresselly (314-2) beat Llechryd (159-6) by 155 runs; Lawrenny (211-0) beat Narberth (209-9) by 10 wickets; Carew (171-9) lost to Neyland (174-3) by 7 wickets; Whitland (196ao) beat Saundersfoot (188ao) by 8 runs

Pembroke County Cricket

If division one was about the batting, division two was about the bowling, with seven of the ten teams in the league bowled all out.

One of those teams to be blown away was Kilgetty who fell to the masterful hands of Noah Davies.

Davies took 5 for 22 as Llangwm bowled Kilgetty out for 46 and strolled to victory, dropping just one wicket in making their target (49-1).

Along with Davies, Steve Mills took 3 for 13 and made 19 not out, and Chris Inward took 2 for 0.

Another side to fall foul of the ball was Hook, facing promotion chasers Pembroke Dock at the wrong time, off the back of a rare Dock defeat suffered against Herbrandston last week.

The Dock’s George Smith clearly took out the frustrations of last week’s loss on the wicket this weekend, taking an explosive 4 for 12 as Pembroke Dock decimated Hook’s batting line-up.

Hook were bowled out for 47 and Pembroke Dock dropped just two wickets to make their target of 48.

Billy Woods and Jamie White also took doubles for a miserly six wickets a-piece.

Burton are not far behind Pembroke Dock, sitting third, just three points behind the Dock.

The boys on the banks of the Cleddau have much to get excited about after a surge in form has seen them move into the picture for promotion.

They beat Haverfordwest Seconds by ten wickets, Jack Davies the star of the show taking 4 wickets for 27 and making 54 not out.

Also of note was Luke Hayman who took 2 for 37, Jon Venables who took 3 for 19, and Toby Hayman who made 71 not out.

Herbrandston showed what you do to gain the title of ‘all-rounder’, as Kristan Bennett and Dean John both made scores and took wickets that would have had the cricketing aficionado salivating.

Bennett made 51no and took 3 for 18, while John made 40 and took 4 for 14 as Herbie beat Carew Seconds by a whopping 117 runs.

Carew put Herbrandston into bat and their opponents still made 197 all out despite the efforts of Rhys Canton (3 for 14), and Kerry Waters (2 for16).

When Carew came to the wicket they couldn’t live up to the chase, making 80 all out, with their best score with the bat being Scott Richards on 27.

Other notable performances included Lamphey's David Blackwell (48), Peter McGilloway (31 and 3 for 20) and Grant Cole (5 for 40). Also Pembroke's Andrew Price (3 for 18), Jonathan Rogers (2 for 35 and 29), and Sam Davies (2 for 26 and 22).

Division two results: Haverfordwest Seconds (126ao) lost to Burton (130-0) by 10 wickets; Herbrandston (197ao) beat Carew Seconds (80ao) by 117 wickets; Llangwm (49-1) beat Kilgetty (46ao) by 9 wickets; Lamphey (170ao) beat Pembroke (112ao) by 58 runs; Hook (47ao) lost to Pembroke Dock (48-2) by 8 wickets

Pembroke County Cricket