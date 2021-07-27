In the Pembroke County Cricket Junior League (Under 15's), Kilgetty scored 172 with scores from Jack Badham (38 retired), Kyle Rossiter (37 retired), Taine Brace (28) and Jamie Keating (27).
Ryan Cooper's 4-6 was the highlight as Kilgetty kept Llechryd's score down, ending on 106ao, despite efforts from Dexter West (22) and Evan Wyn-Jones (19).
Whitland batted well in the other game, at home at Laugharne, with L Owen's 41 runs the highlight as they reached 125ao, with good fielding from Laugharne's C Boyd with 3-26 and L Reynolds for 3-22.
Laugharne stepped up to bat with W Claperton scoring 23, but C Bujega's 4-16 made sure they ended on 68-6.
In the Under 13's league, Neyland were rampant against St Ishmaels with scores from Korey Arran (27) and Leo Power (26) helping them reach 144-3.
Dylan James' 2-0 fielding was great for Neyland too, as St Ishmaels reached 95-7 in the end, despite 15 from S Wilson and 10 from D McGuire
In the other game, Kilgetty scored 138 runs through Lewis Rossiter (27 retired), Kiaran Sine (22), Connor Davies (17), Olly Badham (16) and Logan Hall (13).
Fielding against Cresselly was great, with George Morgan's 4-3 being the highlight as the away side only reached 76ao.
