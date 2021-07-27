PEMBROKESHIRE County Cricket have said they aim to make sure every club has a defibrillator on site after the sudden and tragic death of a cricketer in Wales, who had a heart attack in the middle of a match.

Maqsood Anwar, 44, from Barry, was playing for Sully Centurions against Monkswood Cricket Club on Saturday, July 17, when he was taken ill and collapsed on the pitch.

Now, Pembrokeshire County Cricket chairman Richard Merriman has said he will work to ensure all clubs are equipped with life saving defibrillators.

Mr Merriman told the Western Telegraph: "We at Pembrokeshire County Cricket Club sent our heartfelt condolences' to Maqsood Anwar's family at these very sad times who are in our thoughts and prayers.

"Regarding the defibrillators we will be discussing and working with the clubs and Cricket Wales to help in making sure every club has access to one."

Players raised the question about the availability of defibrillators with one asking how many clubs actually had defibrillators fitted.

Sophie Buckley health and wellbeing facilitator at Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) also raised issues saying: "Can anyone help with this? Has anyone mapped defibs and cricket/sports clubs in Pembrokeshire? Do we have gaps? Are there barriers? And is there funding available?"

Cricket Wales area manager for South West Wales, Keri Chahal responded to Ms Buckley saying work is currently being done with the ECB and other partners on the issue.

Cricket Wales state that there are plans in place to increase the number of defibrillators available to players.

"Three years ago, the ECB, in partnership with The Club Cricket Charity, developed a pilot programme for the supply of a portable defibrillator unit to as many clubs and teams as possible.

"The offer, called the CHT Managed Solution, includes training, local registration with emergency services, insurance, and post-stress counselling.

"The funding has been increased this year, and while there is some cost to the club still, it is heavily subsidised.

"Clubs interested in purchasing a device for their club through this scheme are urged to consult theclubcricketcharity.org/defib-fund/ and the attached details.

"In addition to this scheme, Calon Hearts, a Welsh charity, have a similar offer to help clubs source defibrillators, for a similarly subsidised rate.

"Interested clubs should read this information document and contact Calon Hearts."