FOUR people were rescued from a small power boat in difficulty by Fishguard and Goodwick all-weather lifeboat at the weekend.
The lifeboat was tasked by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Milford Haven at 9.33pm on Saturday, July 24, following a 999 call from a member of the public.
The first informant believed that they could see a small vessel potentially in difficulty between Llanwnda and Strumble Head, and this was confirmed by HM Coastguard, Fishguard.
The lifeboat made the short trip to the vessel’s reported position, where they located four people on board a small power boat.
In fading light, the four were transferred onboard the lifeboat and a crew member placed aboard the power boat to assist with securing the tow.
It was taken in tow to the public slipway at the Ocean Lab, Goodwick where members of Fishguard Coastguard Rescue Team were waiting to assist with recovering the vessel and offering safety advice to those involved.
The lifeboat then returned to station and was made ready for service by 11.30pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.