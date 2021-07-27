A trial project led by Pembrokeshire County Council is recording the quality of bathing water around Pembrokeshire, looking away from blue flag beaches.

Despite there being more blue flag beaches in Pembrokeshire than anywhere in the UK, water quality can change on a regular basis.

For the project, the council’s pollution control team will take up to six samples, across the period of the school summer holidays.

The team will then provide weekly information on bathing water results, framed against the EU bathing water standards.

Pollution control lead officer Nathan Miles, said: “To achieve blue flag status, it is pretty well known that beaches must meet strict criteria on bathing water quality.

“But we understand that people like to swim right around our coast, not just at blue flag beaches, so we thought this trial could provide the bathing water quality information where there’s interest in open water swimming.

“The project is centred around water quality and water safety and linking up with local community councils and interested groups such as the Bluetits Chill Swimmers.”

Members of the Bluetits helped launch the project as council pollution technician Scott Findlay took a sample from Solva Harbour.

That sample will be analysed in the lab and the Bluetits informed of the water quality at the harbour.

Bluetits Chill Swimmers director Sarah Mullis, said: "We as an organisation believe in giving swimmers the information and tools to increase their knowledge of their local waters in order for them to make choices and take responsibility for their own safety so that they can access all of the benefits that we know open water swimming brings.

“We intend to share this knowledge with our community of 15,000 Bluetits, so this scheme won't just help Solva Bluetits, but those worldwide to be aware of what may affect the quality of the waters that mean so much to us."

Cllr Mark Carter, county councillor for Solva added: "It is great to see this initiative between PCC and the community of Solva that gives local and visiting open water swimmers the information and confidence to make the most of the beautiful area that is Solva harbour."

Bruce Payne, clerk of Solva Community Council said water is the driving force of nature and Solva’s bathing water is precious and must be protected.

He added: “We care about our shared harbour environment and want everyone to be safe and to enjoy the clean seawater of Solva.”

For more information and to get involved in the trial project, contact Nathan Miles on 01437 764551.