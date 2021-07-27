JOHNSTON Community Council has expressed its concerns at the prospect of the village becoming a border control point between the UK and the EU.

The Welsh Government is currently considering Johnston as a potential site for a BCP (Border Control Post) with Pembrokeshire County Council confirming the area is of ‘interest.’

There were initial rumours of surveyors looking into what was thought to be a new lorry park to be built in Johnston, however the Welsh Government has confirmed it is looking at sites for BCPs to help support border control between the UK and the continent.

Johnston Community Council says it is ‘deeply concerned’ about these developments, stating it has received no formal contact regarding the matter.

“Johnston Community Council documentation regarding the proposals,” wrote Johnston Community Council clerk Peter Horton.

“Following contact made with Welsh Government officers we have received an informal message with some basic information.

“The Welsh Government is contemplating the need for a Border Control Post to inspect the contents of certain types of goods coming into Fishguard and Pembroke Dock from the Republic of Ireland.

“The Welsh Government official contacted explained the BCP would consist of 5,500sqm of ‘specialist modern, bespoke buildings’ and supporting facilities to manage required checks, with an estimated average of 11 vehicles a day travelling to the site.

“Any BCP site will provide accompanying infrastructure for approximately 30 staff.

“The council is deeply concerned about the possible plans to construct such facilities. It considers the location to be unsuitable, due to the impact on the already overcongested highway network and the potentially detrimental effect of a 24-hour-a-day facility on nearby residential properties.”

The Western Telegraph contacted a Welsh Government spokesperson who said decisions are yet to be finalised.

“We are considering a range of sites to accommodate a Border Control Post in south west Wales to support Pembroke Dock and Fishguard ports. This includes the Johnston area.

“No decisions have been made on its location and no decisions will be taken until we have had the opportunity to discuss proposals with stakeholders and local communities.”

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson also confirmed Johnston is one of the areas being considered for a border post.

“We understand the Welsh Government has committed to supporting the development of required facilities and have been undertaking an extensive search for sites across the locality to provide a joint facility to serve both ports.

“Sites near Johnston are understood to be a location of interest, but work is still in the early stages.”

