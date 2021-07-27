There is currently an ongoing fire situation at a commercial workshop in Hakin, Milford Haven.
Crews from Milford Haven and Haverfordwest are currently in attendance at the workshop.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Joint Fire Control received the first call at 10:16am today, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
"The incident is ongoing."
