FIREFIGHTERS from Milford Haven and Haverfordwest were called to a fire at a commercial workshop in Hakin this morning, July 27.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 10.16am this morning, July 27, crews from Milford Haven and Haverfordwest attended a fire at a commercial workshop in Hakin, Milford Haven.
“The workshop, measuring approximately 20 metres by 30 metres, was well alight.
“A vehicle was inside the workshop and was also well alight.
“Firefighters extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, two thermal imaging cameras and a short extension ladder.
“The fire service left the incident at 12pm.”
