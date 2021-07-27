Pembrokeshire County Council has announced a programme of activities for the ‘Summer of Fun’ 2021 Welsh Government initiative.
The comprehensive package of summer activities for the children and young people of Pembrokeshire provides free leisure, recreational, sporting, cultural and play-based opportunities for those aged between 0-25.
All activities and opportunities can be viewed at https://www.childcomwales.org.uk/summer-of-fun-2021/pembrokeshire/
There is a wide range of activities on offer catering for all abilities from both Pembrokeshire County Council and external agencies including; Outer Reef Surf School, Windswept Water sports, Challenge Wales, Proactive Adventure and Pembrokeshire Performance Sailing Academy.
Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education and lifelong learning, said: “During the pandemic children and young people have missed out on so many opportunities to play, take part in sporting activities and socialise.
“We are excited to be part of the Welsh Government Summer of Fun initiative in Pembrokeshire and hope it will support children and young people reconnect with each other through a range of exciting opportunities.”
The programme has been put together by leisure and services manager Gary Nicholas, active young people manager Matthew Freeman, youth offending team manager Steve Davis and Kelly John, strategic and operational play officer.
Kelly John said: “Playing and being active is a vital element in a child’s development and something that can provide a strong protective factor in children’s lives. We envisage the scheme supporting children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing by allowing them to reconnect with each other whilst having fun.”
