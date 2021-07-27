Angle Lifeboat volunteers were called to a 34ft yacht on Saturday afternoon just off Turbot Bank off Milford Haven.
The yacht had lost her propeller and had one person aboard, and called Angle volunteers at 1.49pm.
The lifeboat reached the vessel at 2.15pm. After discussions with the yachts skipper, a tow was passed over and they were headed towards Neyland within five minutes of arrival.
Arrival into Neyland was at 3.57pm, when the casualty vessel was then passed over to the workboat from Neyland Marina.
The lifeboat then returned and was was rehoused at 4.35pm.
