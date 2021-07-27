A three-year-old girl from Haverfordwest is raising money for Neurofibromatosis type one (NF1), which she was diagnosed with when she was just six months old.

Esme is fundraising during the six weeks of summer by sliding down 100 slides throughout the school holidays.

Esme, who only recently turned three years old, enjoys being outside as much as possible and so has also set the challenge to all her family and friends too, to slide down as many as possible across summer.

The fundraising is for NF1, 'a common genetic condition that causes nerve tumours to grow where they shouldn’t.' The condition effects approximately 25,000 people in the UK.

Both Esme and her mother live with the condition, and decided as a team to do something to help raise funds and awareness for NF1.

So far, Esme has almost doubled her initial target of £300, and has slid down just over ten slides.

Esme's fundraising page said: "We are encouraging people to visit parks, use your gardens and even build your own to reach your target.

"Each family will have their own target and we hope that this page will bring them altogether.

"Our aim is to make this as accessible as possible to ensure everyone can join in.

"Our personal target is 100 different slides between July 18 and September 1, 2021."

People can also follow the progress on Instagram via @NF1mummy.

To donate towards Esme's summer of slides, visit https://nervetumours.org.uk/fundraiser/esmes-summer-of-slides-6097f7fd1ec402-91334568es