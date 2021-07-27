A NEW Macmillan Information and Support Centre has opened at the entrance to Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest to help those looking for advice and support about cancer.

The centre will be open 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Helen Wood and Rachel Kersey, Macmillan Cancer Information and Support co-ordinators, will be in the centre to offer information.

"Being told that you have cancer is one of the hardest things that you hear, and it can be a scary time where sometimes you just need someone who you can ask for support," said Ms Wood.

"This is why we developed the Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service and have been supporting people in Pembrokeshire for the past six years.

"We are there for anyone affected by cancer in many different ways from emotional support and someone to talk to, help to access psychological support from specialist cancer counsellors or a referral to the Macmillan benefits advice team."

The centre was opened by 10-year-old Ethan Llewelyn-Dimon, from Whitland.

Ethan’s family has been affected by cancer twice. His aunty Jo had cancer. Sadly he never got to meet her as she passed away before he was born.

Ethan's grandmother also had cancer but survived, although she had three operations and lost her hair during the treatment.

Ethan recently raised a staggering £3,600 for Macmillan Cancer Support by growing his hair to make a wig for the Little Princess Trust. He decided to grow his hair long enough to be made into a wig for children going through cancer and wanted to give something back to those who helped his family.

The pandemic meant support was only available over the phone but the opening of the centre means face-to-face meetings are once again possible, but for the time being it must be a booked appointment to help keep everyone as safe as possible.

Anna Tee, partnership manager for Macmillan Cancer Support in Wales, described the facility as a 'new space' for sufferers to go.

"Macmillan is delighted to have designed and funded this fantastic new space for people who need cancer information."

Gina Beard, lead cancer nurse for Hywel Dda University Health Board said the service is here for all people with concerns around cancer diagnosis.

"This is a service that is provided throughout Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire and when circumstances allow, we will reach out to local businesses and attend events. We are urging patients to come forward for diagnostic tests as we are concerned that many are still not seeking the care they need due to the ongoing Covid pandemic."

The way the public access NHS services has changed and the Welsh Government is encouraging people to get to know the breadth of NHS services and options available to them as part of its Help Us, Help You campaign.

The Health Board is also urging people to phone their local GP surgery if they think they might have symptoms of cancer, such as a new lump, pain, bleeding or sudden weight loss.

The Macmillan Information and Support Centre can be contacted by telephoning: 01437 773 859 or email: MacmillanCISSPembrokeshire.HDD@wales.nhs.uk