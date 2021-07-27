A BESPOKE apprenticeship programme is to be launched to boost the numbers of people entering the caring profession and provide local young people with high value work opportunities.

Pembrokeshire County Council's Social Services and Housing Directorate is to recruit up to eight apprentices through the programme in conjunction with Pembrokeshire College.

The programme will see apprentices undertake two placements over a period of 18 months across residential homes, day centres, reablement and the council’s community wellbeing and independence team.

PCC cabinet member for social services, Cllr Tessa Hodgson said she was delighted to see the council help set young people on a rewarding path.

“It is great to see the council taking proactive steps to bring young people into social care with this apprenticeship programme.

“An apprenticeship is a great way to get an introduction into a career and to learn and study on the job.”

Director of social services at the county council, Jonathan Griffiths, added he welcomed the programme.

“This will be positive experience for people entering the social care field and for apprentices to shape the future of social care," said Mr Griffiths.

“It is an opportunity not to be missed and we look forward to your interest and enthusiasm to make a positive difference for people who need support in our community.”

Alongside the placements, the apprentices will be supported by a development programme including an induction, orientation in the role, being supported by a mentor, undertaking a Level 2 qualification in health and social care, achieving Social Care Wales registration and undertaking additional development activities including interview skills, communication skills and more.

The aim at the end of the programme will be for the apprentices to be work ready for a role within the community wellbeing and independence team (domiciliary care).

The plan is for the first cohort to be in place by mid-October.

Jason Bennett, the council’s head of adult care, social care and housing said she was excited by the opportunity on offer.

“I am very pleased to see the launch of the Social Care Apprenticeship programme.

“Starting a career in this way will open up a wide range of future development opportunities, job security, and offers people the chance to make a real difference to people’s lives.”

The recruitment and advertising campaign will be open until late August and will include information events and a specialist recruitment website.

Anyone who is considering a career in the social care field and are a school or college leaver aged over 16 is asked to make contact.

For further information, see www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/adult-social-care-apprenticeship-programme

If you are interested in attending a virtual information session, please contact L&DAdmin@pembrokeshire.gov.uk. The information sessions will take place from 5pm to 5.30pm on July 27 and the same time on August 4.

If you would like further information or an informal chat contact Sara.Colwill@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

The apprenticeship roles are also live on the council’s job vacancies page.