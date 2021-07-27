HEART-SHAPED comfort cushions have been purchased for cancer patients in Pembrokeshire to use post-surgery, thanks to a generous donation.
Pembrokeshire Care, Share and Give handed over £200 to Hywel Dda Health Charities to be able to buy fourteen cushions.
The cushions have been purchased for the breast cancer services team at Withybush Hospital.
The cushions promote comfort in the recovery period and patients say they have found them really valuable.
Tessa Phillips, Macmillan breast care clinical nurse specialist, said both the staff and the patients were very grateful for the donation.
"Patients say that these cushions are a God-send, post-surgery," said Tessa.
"We are pleased to be able to provide this service which is so welcomed by our patients."
If you would like to help your NHS charity make a positive difference to the health, wellbeing and experience of NHS patients, service users and staff across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, you can find more information at www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.