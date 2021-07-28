TENBY's coastal credentials and photographic popularity have propelled it into yet another national top ten.

The resort has now been named as the second prettiest town in the UK following research by Welsh holiday cottage company FBM.

Over 160 places across the UK were reviewed to collate the data, with Keswick in the Lake District coming out as top town, ahead of Tenby, with Salcombe in Devon completing the top three.

Castle Combe came in as the prettiest village, with Portmeirion in North Wales and Beaulieu in Hampshire also hitting the top spots.

Overall, Tenby came in ninth place in the combined category for prettiest towns and villages.

Each town and village was scored on multiple ranking factors, including how many awards it has, the number of Instagram hashtags, how many times it featured in articles featuring ‘UK's prettiest places’ and ‘UK's prettiest towns and villages’, local National Trust sites and the number of Google images.

FBM Holidays, which originated in Tenby, is part of the Travel Chapter group, with its bookings via holidaycottages.co.uk.

Shannon Keary, PR and communications manager at FBM Holidays, said: “We're so proud to have such stunning towns and villages right here in the UK.

"Whilst cities are so often highlighted for their Instagrammability, it's been a pleasure to shine a light on some of the smaller locations which are just breathtakingly beautiful.

"The data has been really fascinating to analyse, and it’s great to see much-loved Tenby has made the top ten alongside so many other gorgeous places. We hope that this will inspire everyone to experience the breathtaking scenery on offer right across the UK.”

According to the FBM data, the top 10 prettiest towns in the UK are:

Keswick, Lake District, Cumbria

Tenby, Pembrokeshire

Salcombe, Devon

Cirencester, Cotswolds, Gloucestershire

Bamburgh, Northumberland

Whitby, North Yorkshire

Rye, East Sussex

Bakewell, Peak District, Derbyshire

Aberaeron, Ceredigion

Burford, Cotswolds, Oxfordshire

The top 10 prettiest villages in the UK are:

Castle Combe, Cotswolds, Wiltshire

Portmeirion, Gwynedd

Beaulieu, Hampshire

Robin Hood’s Bay, North Yorkshire

Bibury, Cotswolds, Gloucestershire

Polperro, Cornwall

St Michael’s Mount, Cornwall

Llanberis, Gwynedd

Beddgelert, Snowdonia

Hathersage, Peak District, Derbyshire

The data was then ranked to reveal the overall top 10 prettiest places to visit in the UK, with Castle Combe topping the charts.

Top 10 prettiest towns and villages in the UK overall: