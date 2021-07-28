A trial date has been provisionally set for the man charged with murdering John Williams Bell in Cardigan last week.
Ashley Keegan, 22, of Golwg y Castell, Cardigan appeared before Swansea Crown Court, charged with murdering the 37 year-old.
The court heard that John Williams Bell had been stabbed seven times in the back, and was found on the road to Cardigan Bridge in the early hours of Wednesday 21 July.
Keegan spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth via video link.
The trial date has been provisionally set for 3 January, 2022.
