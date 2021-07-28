A TRIO of friends are on their way to raising £4,000 for Mind Pembrokeshire after a non-stop coast path walk.
Louis Elston from Saundersfoot, Jim Brace from Tenby and Owain Coombs from Begelly recently completed the 72-mile walk from St Ann's Head to Tenby.
Their challenge was accomplished in 25.5 hours without any sleep.
Louis said: "The walk was largely successful, we were lucky enough to receive amazing support from our friends and family and avoided the rain until at 6am at Freshwater East the heavens opened and the last 3.5 hours we were soaked."
The boys embarked on the walk not only to raise money for Mind Pembrokeshire, but also awareness for eco therapy - the concept that engaging with natural spaces can help tackle mental health issues.
Having so far raised nearly £3,700 they hope to reach the £4,000 mark with further support via https://gofund.me/5ed544f4.
They can also be found on Facebook with 72toTenby or The 72 To Tenby Challenge.
