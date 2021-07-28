THE Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has recommended that children and young people aged 12 to 15 years should be offered a Covid-19 vaccine.

Following months of discussion and consideration of evidence, the JCVI recommends that children and young people aged 12 to 15 years with specific underlying health conditions that put them at risk of serious Covid-19 should be offered a vaccination.

The news comes in the Government's weekly update on the Covid vaccination program.

The 'clinically extremely vulnerable patient group' now includes young people aged 12 and over. The NHS is working to identify these young people and to offer them the vaccine.

As a result of the low incidence and severity of Covid-19 in children and the reported safety issues, the JCVI does not currently advise routine universal vaccination of all other children and young people less than 18 years of age.

There have been calls for children to be vaccinated to prevent them getting post-acute Covid-19 syndrome (long Covid), however Covid rates in children are relatively low and there is still limited information about the overall direct effects of the virus on them. Studies are emerging which show that this risk is very low in children, especially in comparison with adults, and similar to the secondary health complications of other respiratory viral infections in children.

The Welsh Government remains in close contact with the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health on this matter and have established a group to consider the impacts of long Covid on both adults and children and co-ordinate the wide ranging response needed.

Over 4.2 million Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered in Wales. Three quarters of people in Wales have now had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Seventy-eight per cent of adults in Wales have had their second dose and 90 per cent of adults in Wales have had their first dose.

In the update the Welsh Governemtn said: "The second dose is essential for longer term protection so it’s just as important that second dose offers are taken up.

"There is good emerging evidence to suggest two doses of the vaccine is helping to reduce the risk of hospitalisation as a result of the delta variant.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get their vaccine, particularly younger adults who have other demands on their time. Vaccination centres across many parts of Wales are open for walk-in appointments.

"We are aiming to offer all eligible adults two doses of vaccine by the end of September.

"This is a crucial step forward in our fight against Covid-19 and getting back to doing more of the things we enjoy. It is important that we maintain high-levels of vaccine uptake to keep Wales safe, this is for both first and second doses.

"Every dose administered and every person protected really does make a difference.

"If you haven't had your invitation or you need to rearrange, please contact your health board, help on how to get your vaccination if you think you have been missed."

Find more details of the Government's latest update, here.