Preseli MP Stephen Crabb, has welcomed the news that a new floating off-shore wind project off the Pembrokeshire coast has been given the green light to progress to the next stage of assessment.

Three projects, each located in the Celtic Sea, have satisfied the initial application criteria set out by The Crown Estate which owns the sea-bed.

Two of these, the Llŷr 1 and Llŷr 2 projects, comprising two separate 100MW sites, each testing different technologies, will be located south of Pembroke.

The projects have been designed to support the development of new technologies that will be vital to the UK’s future energy system and transition to Net Zero.

Member of Parliament Stephen Crabb believes that the new projects also represent a vital step towards a stronger local economy in Pembrokeshire.

The growth of the floating off-shore wind sector has the potential to create a new generation of engineering jobs and apprenticeships, he believes.

Mr Crabb said: “I have long championed the case for Pembrokeshire to become a focal point for marine renewable energy, especially off-shore floating wind.

"Therefore I am delighted with the announcement of the development of new off-shore wind technologies to be based in our local area.

"Projects such as these are vital for the UK’s transition to Net Zero and point the way to Pembrokeshire's new energy future.”

He added: “Not only will the new test and development sites off the Pembrokeshire Coast bring long-term improvements for our environment, they will also bring jobs and investment to our local economy, in particular creating new opportunities for young people through apprenticeships.

"As the UK’s energy supply moves towards renewables, it is especially important that the Government continues to ensure that areas such as Pembrokeshire, which have been reliant on the oil and gas sectors for many years, are prioritised for investment.”