Thirty-eight new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Wednesday, July 28).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were 15 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 13 in Pembrokeshire and 10 in Ceredigion.
One new Covid-19 related death has been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 484 for the duration of the pandemic.
Across Wales, 588 new cases were confirmed, with six new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 239,295 with 5,603 deaths.
There have been 9,731 tests since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties is 17,891 – 11,662 in Carmarthenshire, 4,092 in Pembrokeshire and 2,137 in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 2,291,418 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 2,023,733 are fully vaccinated.
In Hywel Dda, as of July 21, 516,019 residents have now received both jabs, with 9,392 given in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) there have been 130,678 first jabs given and 109,721 second does, with 56.3% fully vaccinated.
In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) there have been 90,932 first doses administered and 75,637 second doses, with 58.3% fully vaccinated.
And in Ceredigion (population 72,695) there have been 51,740 first jabs given and 43,029 second doses, with 57.3% fully vaccinated.
