THOUSANDS of homes throughout South West Wales will take up energy efficient designs and technologies as part of a pioneering multi-million pound project.

Led by Neath Port Talbot Council, the £505 million 'Homes as Power Stations' project will:

•Help thousands of people save money on their energy bills

•Further contribute to cutting carbon emissions in the Swansea Bay City Region

•Improve the health and well-being of thousands of residents

•Benefit regional supply chain businesses

The UK Government and Welsh Government have now approved the project in the Swansea Bay City Deal, which will benefit residents and businesses in Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire and Swansea.

Working with registered social landlords, private developers and other partners, the project will use energy efficient design and technologies to retrofit 7,000 homes throughout the City Region as part of the project, with a further 3,300 new build homes also set to benefit.

The green light from both governments means 'Homes as Power Stations' can now start drawing down on a £15 million Swansea Bay City Deal investment.

Cllr Rob Stewart, chair of the of the City Deal Joint Committee, said it was great the project received full approval.

“The technology delivered as part of the Homes as Power Stations project could help lower the fuel bills for many residents across South West Wales, with added health and well-being benefits aimed at reducing burden on the NHS and our social care providers.”

Cllr Edward Latham, Neath Port Talbot Council Leader, said the long term view is to ramp up activities of this type.

“As the region emerges from Covid-19, the project’s focus on regional supply chain businesses will help accelerate our economic recovery from the pandemic in a green and sustainable way, in combination with many other projects across South West Wales that are now moving into delivery.

“The City Deal investment will also enable detailed monitoring and evaluation of the energy efficiency technologies being introduced, with remaining project funding coming from the private sector and other public sector programmes.”

Welsh Government’s Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething MS, said the project was part of one of the most important commitments in the recently published programme of the Government, which is to 'embed Wales’ response to the climate and nature emergency in everything' they do.

Wales Office Minister, David TC Davies, said: “Delivering transformational projects across Wales is a priority for the UK Government and is why we have backed growth deals covering every part of the country.

“This project will make a positive difference to thousands of people across South West Wales as well as contributing towards our drive to net zero by 2050.

“Growth Deals are unleashing the potential of all areas of Wales as well as getting the economy moving as we emerge from the pandemic.”