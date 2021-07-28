A 20-YEAR-OLD Pembrokeshire sportsman has suffered a life-changing injury in a freak accident on a beach.

Callum Jones of Pennar is now a patient at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff where he has undergone an eight-hour operation for a spinal injury.

He was airlifted there last Thursday, July 22 after tripping as he ran into the sea at Freshwater East.

Welding apprentice Callum, who has recently been working on the Valero shutdown, is currently paralysed from the shoulders down, said friend Katie Jones, who has set up a fundraiser to help the family.

"They are such a close family and they are devastated, as is everyone who knows Callum," said mum-of-six Katie, who lives in Kilgetty.

"His life has changed in the blink of an eye. We are praying for a miracle. "They are going to need all the help they can in the future."

As of today, Wednesday July 28, more than £7,100 has already been raised by the gofundme campaign.

"The response has been absolutely overwhelming, and I have had over 120 offers of raffle prizes for when further fundraising gets underway," said Katie.

Callum lives in Ocean Way, Pennar with his mum Joanna and three younger siblings.

Joanna and Callum's dad Dean, were able to visit their son in hospital yesterday, said Katie.

Callum plays football for Pennar Robins where his uncle Chris Lloyd is a club stalwart, and he has previously turned out for Angle and Monkton.

He had also been playing cricket for Pembroke Dock, and it was following a team practice on Freshwater East beach that his injury occurred.

In her gofundme appeal, Katie said:

"Callum tripped over a stone, landing face down in the water. "His friends noticed he wasn’t moving so turned him over and realised something serious was wrong. "He was taken to hospital where a scan showed a fractured C5 vertebrae in his neck, he was then airlifted to the UHW in Cardiff where his condition is serious.

"He’s undergone an eight-hour operation where the outcome is he’s paralysed.

"We are praying for a miracle."

She added: "Callum’s recovery will be costly - PLEASE PLEASE if it’s £1, help this local Pennar family - they are the first to help anyone. If it covers fuel or a coffee it all helps, it could be any one of our children."

To contribute to the fundraising, go to https://uk.gofundme.com/f/a-little-help-for-callum-jones