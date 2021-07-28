A LOCAL golf club hosted a golf day and raised over £500 for charity Tenovus Cancer Care.
The day was held at Priskilly Forest Golf Club, Letterston on July 17, hosted by the local Tenovus Treletert fundraising group.
Golfers turned up and participated in competitions including longest drive - won by Paul Nicholas - and nearest the pin - won by Beverley Humphreys.
Chris Marshall won the Gents competition and Sandra Carrington was the Ladies winner.
Tenovus Cancer Care is a Welsh cancer charity that supports cancer patients and their families.
A participant of the day said the event was enjoyed in glorious conditions.
"The Tenovus Treletert Committee would like to thank the Evans family of Priskilly Golf Club for all their hard work and support in organising the golf competition.
"A huge thank you to all the participating golfers for supporting this worthy cause and for all their kind donations.
"The group are also very grateful to Richard Evans of Tir a Mor, Fishguard for his support.
"A brilliant raffle and bottle stall was held during the day with prizes being kindly donated by committee members and friends.
"This most enjoyable day resulted in a fantastic profit for Tenovus Cancer Care Funds.
"A huge thank you to everyone for their support. Diolch yn fawr i bawb am eu cefnogaeth."
