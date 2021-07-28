The UK’s best-selling country act, The Shires, are coming to Pembrokeshire.

The award-winning duo will be playing an intimate acoustic tour for Autumn 2021, with Tenby's De Valence Pavilion on the list for October 13.

The Shires, who are Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes, have made huge waves both on home soil and across the pond, becoming the first UK artists to win Best International Act at the prestigious Country Music Awards.

The duo released their debut album, Brave, in 2015 which soon reached Gold-certified status and topped the UK country charts.

A further two Gold-certified albums and three Top 10 singles followed to cement Ben and Crissie's status as two of country music’s most prominent voices.

In 2020, Ben and Crissie released the acclaimed Good Years and in April this year they released a new version of their ballad track, On The Day I Die, with American country superstar Jimmie Allen.

Since 2020, The Shires have been part of Apple Music Country’s inaugural radio program roster, London to Nashville, playing their favourite songs and interviewing guests which led them to win International Broadcaster of the Year in 2020 at the CMAs.

Currently focusing on writing album five, The Shires will be headlining Buckle and Boots festival this summer before embarking on their UK autumn tour.

Tickets are on sale here - www.gigantic.com/the-shires-tickets/tenby-de-valence-pavilion/2021-10-13-20-00