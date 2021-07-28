CUSTOMERS will once again be able to browse the shelves in person and book to use a public computer at St Davids Library from Tuesday, August 3.
The library will return to opening on Tuesdays (10am to 5pm) and Thursdays (10am to 5pm) closed between 1-2pm.
The Library will also offer the order and collect service.
When entering a library, customers must adhere to the following guidelines:
- No more than two customers in the library at any one time
- On entry to the library, you will be asked to sanitise your hands
- Two-metre social distancing must be observed at all times
- A protective face covering must be worn for the duration of your visit, in line with Welsh Government guidance
- Children must be supervised at all times
- Do not visit a library if you or a member of your family is displaying Covid-19 symptoms
Cllr Paul Miller, Cabinet Member for Economy, Tourism, Leisure and Culture, said he was delighted to begin offering a range of services at more libraries.
“Our controlled access to library services continues to strike the right balance between resuming core parts of our service offer, while ensuring the safety of both our customers and staff,” said Cllr Miller.
“We continue to work hard behind the scenes towards our ultimate goal of reopening all services at all libraries across the county, when it is safe to do so, and we will announce further developments in due course.”
In addition to the in-person services available, library members can continue to enjoy free access to thousands of e-books, e-audio books and e-magazines from home via the 24/7 e-Library.
To access the 24/7 e-Library, log on to pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture, and select ‘24/7 e-Library’.
For more information on browsing, public access to PCs and the order and collect service, visit pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-reopening
To check the opening hours of your local library, go to pembrokeshire.gov.uk/pembrokeshire-libraries
