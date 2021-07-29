POLICE in Tenby are appealing for information after fishing equipment was stolen from a boat in the harbour.
The theft took place between the evening of last Sunday, July 25 and Monday, July 26.
Four Pen reels, an Abu 7000 reel and five rods were taken.#
Officers are asking anyone who has seen any suspicious behaviour to contact PC 446 Davies on 101 or report online at 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or orlo.uk/XioJ3
