MATHRY WI met earlier than usual this month. Instead of a formal meeting the group met for an outdoor tea in a member's paddock.
Sue Hood and her husband had gone to a lot of trouble setting out chairs and a table for the food and drink and arranging pretty bunting. There were 18 members present including a previous member who was here on holiday.
It was a beautiful sunny afternoon, the food was delicious and the group didn't stop talking for two hours.
Last month Claire Bird was presented with a certificate as a runner up in a photographic competition for next year's Pembrokeshire Federation calendar and members offered their congratulations.
There is no meeting in August. The next meeting will be on September 14 at 7pm and, all being well, the group will be back in Mathry Hall and hopes to hold a curling evening.
