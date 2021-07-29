NANTWEN'S summer of music gets going next week with a come and play string orchestra event for local string players on the evening of August 4.
Working on a piece by Italian Composer Ottorino Respighi. The evening will run from 7pm until 9pm with some cake and plenty of socially distanced music making.
Nantwen is a small venue near Newport which hosts an annual chamber music summer school, come and play days and concerts, some of these are this year in their ninth successful year.
From August 5 to 8 Nantwen will host its annual Chamber Music Summer School, featuring four days of music making music for amateur string players.
August 7 at sees the return of Nantwen's Summer Concert. This year's concert is a cautious event with 30mins of music without interval.
Nantwen's three doors will be wide open, and the audience numbers will be reduced.
Anton Arensky's 2nd string Quartet for two cellos, violin and viola will be played by local cellists Nicola Thomas and Daniel Davies who will be joined by violinist Guillem Calvo and Violist Patricia Reinoso.
Arensky's quartet is preceded by Schubert's one movement string trio in Bflat.
Concert goers are welcome to picnic at Nantwen from 5pm. Nantwen's concerts often sell out so the concert may be repeated as a 9pm late shift event.
The concert is at Nantwen, near Newport, Pembrokeshire. tickets are £12 and are available from www.nantwen.co.uk by email info@nantwen.co.uk or by phoning 01239 820768
