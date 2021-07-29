AN uninsured drink-driver failed to stop after a crash in Pembroke Dock, magistrates have been told.
Callum Anthony David Frost, aged 23, of Brittania Drive, Pembroke Dock, appeared before the court in Haverfordwest on Tuesday, July 27.
He pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat Punto after drinking excess alcohol and without insurance in Albion Square on June 30 and failing to stop following a collision with a Mercedes Vito vehicle in Clarence Street on the same date.
The court heard that a breath test showed 59 microgrammes of alcohol, the legal limit being 35.
Frost was disqualified from driving for a year and ordered to pay a total of £359, made up of two £120 fines for the excess alcohol and no insurance charges; £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
No separate penalty was imposed for the offence of failing to stop.
