Milford Haven Town Council has announced that there are over 200 blood donation appointments available throughout August and September for those wishing to donate blood in Milford Haven.
All donations shall take place at the Pill Social Centre on Cellar Hill near to the centre of the town.
The town council has pushed blood donations all summer, with the Pill Social Centre having previously hosted two donation sessions already in recent months.
Two sessions were held on Friday, May 28 and Monday, June 14, with plenty more now available for August and September after many successful sessions.
Donna Davies from Welsh Blood Service, confirmed that at an earlier clinic, almost 100 donations were collected from Milford Haven.
Milford Haven Town Council said: "The actual act of donating blood only takes five to10 minutes to do, but for someone in need, that blood could last a lifetime."
To book an appointment and donate blood, visit https://wbs.wales/MilfordHTownCouncil to book a potentially lifesaving donation.
