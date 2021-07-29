LOCAL vintage tractor owner Alun Thomas, from Ambleston, and his daughter Enfys organised a 22-mile tractor run recently in north Pembrokeshire.
The event was a great success and Alun was joined by no less than 33 other vintage tractor enthusiasts.
The run was arranged to help raise funds for the Cancer Day Unit at Withybush Hospital as a thank you to the clinical team who supported Alan through his treatment some years ago
The event raised a total of £400 and a cheque presentation was held in the grounds of the hospital to hand over the donation to the Withybush Hospital Cancer Day Unit Appeal.
" I am so grateful to the nursing team and will never forget their support and encouragement when I was unwell," said Alun. "This is my third donation to the hospital"
