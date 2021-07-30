HYWEL Dda University Health Board has now issued more than 525,000 coronavirus vaccines, according to its latest figures up to July 28.

It reports that 242,979 people have now had both jabs across the three counties of Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

There were 9,650 vaccines administered in the past seven days across the region, the majority being second doses, totalling 8,591.

"First and second dose walk-in vaccine clinics continue to run at all Hywel Dda mass vaccination centre," said a Hywel Dda spokesperson.

"It has been wonderful to start welcoming young people who will be turning 18 on or before 31 October 2021 through our doors.

"Everyone is welcome; if you have changed your mind having already declined a vaccine we will be happy to see you.

"Or if you would like to speak to someone before deciding whether to have it, our brilliant vaccination team will be more than happy to speak to you and answer any questions you may have.

"Please check the opening times of your local centre and call in to receive your first vaccine dose, available for anyone aged 18 and over on October 31.

"Please also call into our contact use if your second vaccine dose if it is due, eight weeks after your first vaccine jab."

In Ceredigion (population 72,695) 51,932 first doses have now been given (71.4 per cent) and 45,155 second doses (62.1 per cent).

In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) 91,210 first does have been given (72.5 per cent) and 78,520 second doses (62.4 per cent).

In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) 131,111 first doses have been given (69.5 per cent) and 113,030 second doses (59.9 per cent).