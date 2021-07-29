Greenacres Rescue has published that a new £5 cat neutering scheme is available which is now taking place at several vet centres throughout Pembrokeshire.
The scheme is being run by Cats Protection and RSPCA Cymru.
Greenacres Rescue said: "We feel neutering is a vital part of modern, responsible pet ownership and really does help reduce the number of unwanted animals, as well has have various health benefits."
The scheme is available to households with low income, certain means tested benefits, full time students not living with parents and state pension and pension credit.
Pembrokeshire vets supporting the £5 scheme include:
- Fenton Vets, Haverfordwest - 01437762806
- Fenton Vets and Groomers, Pembroke Dock - 01646622010
- The Oak Veterinary Group, Haverfordwest - 01437760111
- Medivet, Pembroke - 01646622943
- Medivet, Milford Haven - 01646695866
- Arberth Vet Centre, Narberth - 01834 860378
- All Pets Vet Care, Milford Haven - 01646663883
- Malthouse Vets, Narberth - 01834218210
- Tenby Vets, Tenby - 01834 842278
- Fishguard Veterinary Services, Fishguard - 01348873810
