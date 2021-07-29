Parts of west Wales are included in a yellow warning by the Met Office for wind, between Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30.
Mainly Pembrokeshire will be hit by the wind warning, with Haverfordwest, Tenby, Milford Haven, Pembroke and Pembroke Dock all within the susceptible area.
However, certain parts of Carmarthenshire should also be affected too, according to the Met Office, including Laugharne, Kidwelly and Llanelli.
The Met Office said: "Storm Evert will bring a spell of strong to gale force winds which may cause damage to infrastructure and lead to travel disruption."
Under the Met Office's list, 'what to expect,' it has listed:
- Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible
- Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen. There may also be some fallen trees and damage to temporary outdoor structures is possible
- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible
- Some roads and bridges may close
- Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
