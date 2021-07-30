Pembrokeshire County Council is supporting Operation Dawns Glaw, a multi-agency taskforce of specialists from key agencies which aims to reduce and eliminate the impact of grass fires across Wales.

Due to many more people than ever before spending their holidays in Wales, the taskforce is keen to make sure that people protect the countryside, its wildlife and habitats.

Initially established in 2016 to tackle deliberate grass fires across Wales, the taskforce is now also turning its attention to the increase in accidental fires, often caused by people’s careless behaviour.

Last year, the number of accidental fires increased by 20 per cent across Wales.

“While accidents do happen, they are also avoidable and this year’s campaign will focus on some of the small steps we can take to ensure we don’t accidentally cause grass fires to ignite,” said Mydrian Harries, chair of Operation Dawns Glaw and corporate head of prevention and protection for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The list published to avoid accidental grass fires includes:

• Don’t light fires in the countryside. Discard cigarettes responsibly.

• Do not light campfires and only have barbeques where signs say you can. Never leave a barbeque unattended and extinguish it properly after you have finished using it.

• Clear away bottles, glasses and any broken glass to avoid them magnifying the sun and starting a fire.

• Don’t throw cigarettes, matches or litter out of the window. They can cause fire.

• Explain to children the dangers of playing with and lighting fires.

• Don’t litter, discarded glass can cause fires.

Mydrian Harries added: “I would also like to take the opportunity to reinforce the message that while accidents can happen, there are others within our communities who are deliberately setting fire to our countryside.

“Not only this is a crime, for which they will be prosecuted, but it also places unnecessary pressure on frontline services and puts our communities in harm’s way.”

These fires severely damage Pembrokeshire's scenery, and cause the unnecessary loss of wildlife, as well as being a drain on resources.

Councillor David Simpson, leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “We all have a responsibility when out enjoying ourselves in our beautiful countryside to avoid doing things which may lead to grass fires. Please follow the advice from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.”

For more information about Operation Dawns Glaw 2021, visit https://www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/