A MAN has been remanded in custody for allegedly assaulting a woman.
Nathan Forrest, of Scotchwell View, Haverfordwest, is charged with three counts of assaulting a woman in the town on three separate occasions; May 7, May 21 and July 22.
Twenty-five-year-old Forrest appeared via video link at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 28.
He was remanded in custody until the date of his trial, at 10am on August 2, at the county town’s Magistrates’ Court pending a case management hearing.
