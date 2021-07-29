Fishguard lifeboat went to the aid of a cow seen plunging down the cliff near Pen Anglas last night, Wednesday, July 28.
Both lifeboats were out on exercise undertaking coastline familiarisation, when the crews spotted the cow fall down the cliff.
The inshore lifeboat went to check on the condition of the animal and the all weather lifeboat was requested to take it under tow.
Unfortunately the cow did not survive due to the injuries sustained during the fall. Both lifeboats returned to station by 9.45 pm.
