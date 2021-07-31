THE DEATH has been announced of much-loved Cardigan pop musician Richard Jones – co-founder and frontman of Welsh rock legends Ail Symudiad.
The shock news comes only a month after the death of Mr Jones’s younger brother Wyn, with whom he formed the seminal new wave outfit in 1978.
Giving his reaction, town councillor Clive Davies – a long-time family friend – said: “Shocked of the news of Richard Jones’ passing, so soon after the loss of Wyn.
“Thinking about the family, sending my deepest condolences. Another very dark day for Cardigan today.”
Mr Richard Jones – who formed the band whilst working as a printer for the Tivy-Side – was 65 years of age.
A spiky power pop outfit who went on to develop their own highly distinctive style, Ail Symudiad’s initial influences included the Clash and the Buzzcocks.
Although the line-up changed constantly over the years, Richard and Wyn Jones remained the band’s nucleus.
The pair also set up the hugely-influential Fflach Stiwdios, helping to nurture successive generations of Welsh musical talent.
Over the ensuing decades hits such as Rifieira Cymraeg, Garej Paradwys and Twristiaid yn y Dre enabled Ail Symudiad to build up a loyal and enthusiastic following throughout Wales.
Having seen the band become something of a national institution, in 2014 Wyn and Richard celebrated 35 years of making music and running Flach.
In 2019 the pair performed what proved an exceedingly memorable farewell set in their home town, clad in bardic robes.
