THE Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit have lead to staffing shortages in the care sector, Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed.

A spokesman said the authority was working closely with care providers struggling with staffing to help them develop contingency plans.

The council said that it was becoming increasingly difficult to recruit to care worker jobs, a pattern that is being seen across the country and is due in part to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit and competing employment sectors such as tourism

"What this means is that some care providers are struggling to deliver the level of care they normally do," said an authority spokesperson. "So they are working closely with Pembrokeshire County Council to develop contingency plans."

"Wherever possible steps are being taken to minimise any impact on individuals and families, but unfortunately sometimes changes have to be made to people's care and support.

"Where people might be affected direct conversations are happening with them and their families to discuss the changes and put in place a future plan.

"If anyone is concerned or has questions then they can talk to their care provider."

Cllr Tessa Hodgson, cabinet member for social services, added:

"Firstly I'd like to thank everyone who is currently working in the caring profession and making such a difference to the lives of people in the Pembrokeshire community.

"Unfortunately, like many areas across the UK there are currently issues in recruiting staff into the sector and this is having a knock-on effect to the level of care that can currently be provided by some providers.

"I understand the anxiety this situation may cause but I can assure you the council is working closely with partners and providers to minimise impacts on individuals.

"A career in care is extremely rewarding and I would encourage anyone who is considering a career in this sector to get in touch."

As part of its response, Pembrokeshire County Council is asking residents who someone who has the values and qualities that would make a good care and support worker to call the council's provider supply hub on 01437 775775 or email providersupplyhub@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.