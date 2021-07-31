On Tuesday, October 27, 1964, the Regent Oil Refinery was unveiled to the world by the Queen Mother.

Hailed as the ‘Rebirth of Pembrokeshire’, Pembroke Refinery stood as a city of steel and iron and soaring chimneys on the southern bank of the Milford Haven Waterway, ready to supply the nation and the world with the essential products that supported the way of modern life.

More than 50 years on and a lot has changed. In spite of a radically altered global marketplace and shifting corporate identities – from Regent in 1964 to Valero today - Pembroke Refinery still stands tall on the Pembrokeshire landscape as one of the largest and most complex refineries in Europe, still creating the necessary products that underpin our society and economy.

In 2014 William and Kate visited to celebrate the 50th anniversary ofthe opening of the refinery to celebrate with the occasion with the refinery workers. It was a great day for all. With the sun shining, the royal couple were given a warm Pembrokeshire welcome.

Each year the Chairman’s Awards recognise the best performing plants for safety, reliability and environment in the Valero family of refineries. Following on from Pembroke’s success in winning the 2013 Chairman’s Safety Award, this makes Pembroke one of the few refineries to have achieved all three of the awards and one of the very few to win two in the same year.

This is an outstanding accomplishment as it recognised the commitment to excellence that personifies the Pembroke refinery workforce.

Valero’s community and volunteering work is at the heart of the refinery’s commitment to Pembrokeshire. Every year the refinery sponsors charitable causes and event across the county. This also includes sport, education and the arts.

Refinery staff participate in weekly volunteering events, helping local schools and community groups, taking part in beach cleans and helping at festivals across the county. Many of the staff give over 100 hours per year of their time. Every year, Valero plays a Benefit for Children golf tournament to raise money for local children's charities with total funds raised close to £500,000.

Just before the pandemic, the refinery held a Valero v Pembrokeshire County rugby game to raise money for a local cause and over 200 people watching at Pembroke Dock.

This has revitalised representative rugby in the county and we will look to continue this as well as other sporting events when circumstances allow.

Every year the refinery raises money for its charity of the year and staff do everything they can to maximise fund raising efforts.

