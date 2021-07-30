An apprentice from Thornton Depot in Milford Haven has been nominated as a finalist in an annual and national employment and skills award.

Michael Mcquillan has been nominated in the Cambrian Training Company annual apprenticeship, employment and skills awards.

The category in which the nomination has come is the 'foundation apprentice of the year' award.

Michael is a waste and recycling supervisor at the depot, and is up against Alastair Robert Jones, a chef for Compass Group (ESS) at RRC Crickhowell.

The final was supposed to happen on Wednesday, July 28, at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd.

However, due to rising cases of Covid-19, the company decided to postpone the event to a future date.

Other categories included in the award are 'apprentice of the year,' 'outstanding individual of the year,' 'higher apprentice of the year' and 'employer of the year.'

Michael is the only representative of Pembrokeshire in the finals, but Ceredigion's Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth (under Hywel Dda Health Board) has been nominated in the 'employer of the year' category.

Katy Godsell, Cambrian Training Company’s marketing manager, said: “The quality of the applications was so high that it was difficult to choose the finalists. We are disappointed that we have had to postpone the event but feel it is the best and safest thing to do at this time.

“We look forward to hosting the awards at a later date to showcase the dedication and commitment by individuals and companies to the apprenticeship programme here in Wales.”

The apprenticeship programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.